Joseph Edward Madera

June 24, 1951-July 20 2019Joseph Edward Madera formerly of Bridgeport, CT went to rest in the Lord's arms on July 20, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Milagros Madera, and survived by his daughter Celia. Survived also by his sister Anna Montalvo (Teudy), his brother James Madera (Maggie), and his brothers Michael and Andrew, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews. Joseph was a loving man who had to endure much trial and tribulation throughout his life, but he never lost sight of those who cared for him the most. As per request, he did not wish to have a formal memorial service to commemorate his life. Instead, his wish was for the family to get together privately over a dinner to honor him. He, like many of us do, enjoyed coming together with family to eat and make memories with.

Our family would like to thank all the staff at Leeway who gave our brother the most loving and compassionate care.

As per Joseph's request he asked that in lieu of flowers that donations would be made to: Leeway, Inc., 40 Albert Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Published in Connecticut Post on July 26, 2019