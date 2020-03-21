|
Joseph Marsilio
Joseph Marsilio, age 80, of Oxford, the beloved husband of 60 years of Annmarie Scippa Marsilio, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Mary Hospital in Waterbury. He was born in Bridgeport on April 20, 1939, loving son of the late Angelo and Dorothy Brelsford Marsilio. Joe was a devout communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Seymour where he served for many years as a Lector, Altar Server and Eucharistic Minister. He was an owner/operator of a family run septic company where he enjoyed digging in the dirt. Joe loved to fly and was a pilot for over 50 years. He and his wife Annmarie shared many great memories together flying every chance they got, out for Sunday breakfast, picking up lobsters to bring home on summer weekends or just airport hopping to meet up with their flying friends. When grounded, Joe enjoyed snow and water skiing, swimming, fishing and snowmobiling and took great joy in teaching family and friends how and in sharing summers at the cottage on Lake Zoar, partying long into the summer nights. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren, at home and generally creating mischief. He will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
His family, in addition to his beloved wife Annmarie includes his three loving daughters Pamela Federowicz (Jesse) of Oxford, Joann Cramer (Kerry) of Fort Myers, FL and Lisa Taylor of Fort Lauderdale, FL, his caring brother William Marsilio of Oxford, his cherished grandchildren Michael and Brianna Federowicz, Christopher and Joseph Graef and Alissa Graef-Bankowski (John) and his cherished great-granddaughter Julia. Joe was predeceased by his brother James Marsilio and his sister Phyllis Marsilio.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will be holding limited visitation (people will be brought in two at a time to pay respects) on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT. 67, across from Klarides Village), Seymour. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at some point in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Joe's memory many be made to the through the funeral home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020