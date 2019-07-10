Joseph McDonald

Joseph McDonald, was born on December 23, 1962, to the late William and Helen McDonald. Joe passed away July 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joe was a man of many talents and interests. Music was his favorite. Joe was an accomplished guitar player and a wonderful baritone. Carpentry was his trade. Joe could build or fix just about anything. Joe loved nature, walks along the beach and through the forest especially with Beth and snacks, he didn't go anywhere without snacks.

Most important to him was spending time with Beth Renkowsky and his sons Joe jr. and his wife Jessica and Michael and his girlfriend Michele.

Joe was born and raised in Stratford, CT, he spent the remaining three years in Marlow, New Hampshire.

Joe is survived by his brothers, William and his wife Rose McDonald and brother Michael. Sisters Kathy Topo and husband Dennis, Alice Pihonak and husband Steve, Marylou Damon and Husband Robert, Elizabeth McDaniels and her husband Floyd, Sarah McDonald and her husband Ed Thomas. Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife Amy and sister Patricia McDonald.

Joe leaves behind cherished nephew's and nieces.

A memorial celebration will be celebrated on July 20th at St. James Church located at 2110 Main St. in Stratford, CT at 1030 hours. Published in Connecticut Post on July 11, 2019