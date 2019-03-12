Connecticut Post Obituaries
Joseph Michael Paglia "Big Bear", 57, of Milford, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Joseph was born on May 25, 1961, in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Stephanie Paglia.
Joe worked for the State of Connecticut as a mechanic and retired after more than 25 years. He loved to hunt, fish, cook and enjoyed listening to music. Joe had a big strong heart and loved sharing life with his family.
Joseph leaves behind his children, Jessica and Joseph Paglia; grandson, Richard Morales; his soulmate, Susan Paglia; and his dog and sidekick, Coco. He was predeceased by his son, Jason Compton.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff of CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2019
