Joseph Mikan
Joseph Mikan, age 60, of Ansonia, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Funeral services will beheld on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. directly at Holy Cross Church, 750 Tahmore Dr., Fairfield. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made towards the needs of the family. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2019