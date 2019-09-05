|
Joseph V. Moran
Joseph V. Moran, age 65, passed away at his home in Costa Rica, September 3, 2019, unexpectedly from a recent health condition. He was the beloved husband of Mayela Moran, together for 34 years.
Joe was the son of Mary L. Moran, and the late Joseph F. Moran, Jr. He leaves his sisters, Sharon Stegenga and Linda Deveny, his brother, John Moran, his aunts, Helen Stone and Joan Mattice, his uncle, Barry Moran, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Raised in Stratford, CT, he was a 1972 grad of Bunnell High School, entering the USAF and proudly serving in Turkey. Continuing his education, he earned his EMBA degree from Pepperdine University. Prior to retiring, he lived in California for many years.
Joe was a pastor in the expat community of Costa Rica where services were held.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 8, 2019