Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church,
Fairfield, CT
Joseph Munley


1929 - 2019
Joseph Munley Obituary
Joseph J. Munley
Joseph J. Munley, age 90 years, of Fairfield, passed away on December 31, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Friends may call at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 meeting directly at St. Pius X Church, Fairfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, if preferred, donations to Hartford HealthCare Hospice (1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109) would be appreciated. A complete obituary will be run in the Sunday edition. For information or to sign an online guest register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 3, 2020
