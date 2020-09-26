1/1
Joseph N. Yacovacci
1943 - 2020
Joseph N. Yacovacci, age 77, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Rosemary (Coletta) Yacovacci. Born in Mount Vernon, NY, on September 11, 1943 he was a son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Imbrogno) Yacovacci. A proud veteran of U.S. Navy, he served honorably during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Joe enjoyed golfing and looked forward to his trips to Florida and to the casino with his dear friends Jim and Joanne. He was a Trumbull Little League Coach for many years where he built many lasting friendships. His grandchildren were the center of his life and his greatest joy revolved around spending time with them. He never missed attending an event they were involved with. He will best be remembered for the always present smile on his face brought on by the joy of life and being happy. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife of 52 years, Rosemary, other survivors include his son, Joseph Yacovacci and wife Keri and his daughter, Kristy Costello, both of Trumbull, his adored grandchildren, Jake and Maxx Yacovacci and Caroline, Daniel and Timothy Costello, his brother, Peter Yacovacci of Bridgeport and his sister, Patsy Yacovacci, also of Bridgeport, a niece and nephew, cousins and dear friends, especially, John, Grace, Alex and Mason. He was predeceased by his precious granddaughter Anna Rose Yacovacci and his sister, Mary Ligi.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, there will be no calling hours. A Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
