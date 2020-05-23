Joseph Naeher
Joseph A. "Joe" Naeher
Joseph A. "Joe" Naeher of Shelton entered into eternal rest on April 29, 2020. Joe was born on July 16, 1945 in Bridgeport, CT to Willard and Jennie (DeTuzzi) Naeher. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he served proudly as a decorated radioman during the Vietnam War.
Joe later married Roberta "Bobbie" Dirgo, the two spending five decades together until her death in 2016. Over the years, they traveled frequently to Nashville and the surrounding area, enjoying country western music and dancing, and were superfans of country singer Loretta Lynn.
In recent years, Joe spent his time enjoying the simpler things in life with his loving partner, Laura, including leisurely drives and weekly bingo games with friends. Joe was known for his spritely sense of humor, his caring nature, and his fun-loving personality, as well as his unique western-style jewelry.
Joe was predeceased by his father, Will, his mother, Jennie, his wife, Bobbie, his brother, Wayne, and his sister, Maryann. He is survived by his devoted partner, Laura, as well as his nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephew. Funeral services will be held privately and his ashes will be scattered at sea per his final wishes.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.
