It is with overwhelming sadness that the family of Joseph Edwin Naperkowski, Sr. (Sun City West, AZ) announce his passing on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Joseph will be lovingly remembered by his wife Suzanne (Naber) of 47 years. Along with Suzanne, Joseph is survived by his children Joseph, Jr. and Amanda Farmer (Kevin), his grandchildren, Donovan, Erin, Lennon, Katy, along with his sister Catherine Mary Pandolfi (Donald) of Connecticut. Joseph was retired from Honeywell in Phoenix, Arizona. He loved playing golf with his friends and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He loved telling stories and reminiscing. Joseph was rarely without a smile on his face and laughter was sure to follow. Joseph will be missed by all his friends and family. A celebration of life will be held in July. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in his memory.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.
