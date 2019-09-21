|
Joseph A. Novak
Joseph A Novak,61, of Milford, formerly of Stratford, passed away suddenly at home September 15th. Predeceased by his parents, Barbara (Krehel) and Richard Novak, Joe is survived by his son John Novak of Milford and daughter Jackie Novak of Milford, and their mother Sandy Novak from Milford, also his brother Steven/Susan Novak of Seymour, and his two nephews Steven Novak Jr. and Jake Novak both serving in the US Army, and leaves behind with fond memories his cousins and many friends. Joe was a tool maker and inspector for Sikorsky Aircraft for 36 years before leaving the company. Joe had a love for motorcycles and would ride when he could. Joe liked to volunteer at St. Mary's church in Milford, cooking at fairs and selling Christmas trees. Joe loved the family home in New Hampshire and had many good times and many good friends. Joe will be missed for his witty humor and kindness. Anyone reading this knowing Joe knows trouble always found him, and with the outward appearance of a tough guy, he was a kindhearted man, always there to help another, and lived his life the way he wanted. On October 12th, a memorial service will be held at Christ Church, 470 Quaker Farms Road, Oxford, CT at 1:00 p.m., with a gathering in Seymour afterwards, internment will be private by the family. Feel free to bring pictures and stories, to celebrate Joes life here on earth and a new life in Heaven.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019