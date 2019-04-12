Joseph P. DeMasi

Joseph P. DeMasi, age 96, of Bridgeport, passed away with loved ones by his side on April 11, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Joe was born in Bridgeport on March 22, 1923 to the late Ralph and Nancy (Imitazione) DeMasi. Joe was husband to the late Lucille Mure DeMasi. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, and was retired from Textron-Lycoming. Joe was also the proprietor of DeMasi's Café. Joe was a member of VFW Post #145 Bridgeport, and enjoyed trips to the casino, but he loved nothing more than spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Darlene Palumbo and her husband Michael of South Carolina, Ralph DeMasi and his wife Nina of Stratford, and Donna DeMasi of Milford, 3 cherished grandchildren, Stephen (Lauren) Johnson, Nicholas Johnson and Michael (Kristin) DeMasi, a sister, Theresa Vitello, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Joe was predeceased by his son, Ronald, brothers, Louis and Ralph, and sisters, Nancy English, Phyliss DiTarando, Anne Cioffi, and Nikki Antignani. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16th at 10:30 a.m., meeting directly at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Joe's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise, Green Place, Stratford. The family would like to thank the staff at the Stand by Me/CT Hospice program for their care and dedication to end of life dignity. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Joe to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 0640 or to Joe's favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary