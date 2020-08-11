Joseph P. Nucera
Joseph P. Nucera, age 89, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Cambridge Manor in Fairfield. He was the beloved husband of the late Beatrice Liptak Nucera. Born in Bridgeport on January 21, 1931, he was a son of the late Saverio and Vera Tessitore Nucera. He attended St. Charles grammar school in Bridgeport, Fairfield Prep (1944-1948), Fairfield University (1948-1952) and Georgetown University (1952-1955). He obtained his Doctor of Law Degree, was on the Board of Immigration and Appeals, and served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 on the Staff of the Court Martial Section with Honorable Discharge. He was a member of the State of CT and American Bar Association and over the last 15 years worked closely with the Jonathan Spodnick Law Firm, Trumbull. He was a member and former president of the St. Catherine of Siena Holy Name Society, a member of the Who's Who in the East, Past Grand Knight in Knights of Columbus, two-term past president of the Supreme Anchor Club, Member of the Trumbull Board of Education and Town Council as well as the Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commission. He is survived by his beloved children, Faith Sprow (Mark Sprow), Joseph David Nucera (Michele Nucera), Katherine Mary Nucera Berkun (Michael Berkun), Lily Rausa (Ben Rausa) and David Philip Nucera, his cherished grandchildren, Caitlyn, Christopher, Jack, Elizabeth and Caroline, his brothers, Jeffrie and Gerard Nucera (Sylvia) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to wife, Beatrice, he was also predeceased by his daughter, Beatrice Ann. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Rd., Trumbull on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial, (Face Masks Are Required at All Times). Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy By The Sea, 167 Neck Rd., Madison, CT 06443 or at https://www.mercybythesea.org/donations/
