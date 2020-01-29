|
|
Joseph P. Patria, Jr.
Joseph P. Patria, Jr., age 86 of Stratford, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was married to his wife, Millie (Polena) Patria for 60 years.
Joe was born in Bridgeport to the late Joseph P. Patria, Sr. and Lillian (Tiberio) Patria. He graduated from Harding High School and joined the Marine Corps. He served in Korea for 2 years. He then attended University of Bridgeport and New Haven State Teachers College. During his studies, he worked part-time at the Klein and Shakespeare Theatres. His love for the theatre won over being teacher and he began working full-time in the theatre.
Joe went on to do over one hundred Broadway shows and gave many stage hands their start and jobs in hits such as Annie, Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Riverdance, Tap Dance Kid, and The Producers. He was mentioned and thanked on the Tony Awards for his work on The Producers.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his two sons, Dr. Michael Patria and his wife, Terry, of Stratford, and Guy and his wife, Kimberly, of FL; three grandchildren, Joe, Chris, and Michael; his sister, Lillian Berarducci, of Monroe; his sister-in-law, Patricia Patria, of Bridgeport; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday from 4 - 8:00 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home and at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Saint Michael Cemetery. Those who so desire, may make contributions in his memory to SWIM Across the Sound, 2600 Main Street, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06606. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 30, 2020