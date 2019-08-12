Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Shrine
Bridgeport, CT
Joseph Patronelli Jr.


1938 - 2019
Joseph Patronelli Jr. Obituary
Joseph Patronelli Jr.
Joseph Patronelli, Jr., age 81, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Alice Tomasini Patronelli passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on March 18, 1938, he was a son of the late Joseph Sr., and Philomena DiLorenzo Patronelli. An auto body man by trade, Joe was the owner and operator of Patronelli Landscaping for many years; a family business that was proudly passed on from his father to him. He was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly and honorably served his country. Joseph was a devoted parishioner of Holy Rosary Church, where he volunteered on the festival committees and was a past president of the Men's Club. He was a devoted husband and father who put the needs of his family above all things in life. The unconditional love he gave will always live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Survivors include three loving children, Ralph J. Patronelli and his wife Eileen of Naugatuck, Angela Patronelli of Bridgeport and Gary Patronelli and his wife Jennifer of Shelton, sister-in-law, Jo-Ann Patronelli of Trumbull, brother-in-law, Thomas Tomasini and his wife Lorraine of Southport, as well as several nieces and nephews. Joe loved to play with his grand-pets Remy and Sunshine; they brought him joy and love and will certainly be missed. He was predeceased by his grandson, Joseph Michael, brother Russell Patronelli and sister-in-law, Donna Previs. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Shrine, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2019
