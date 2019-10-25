|
|
Joseph Pendakiwskyj
Joseph Pendakiwskyj, 92, of Shelton and formerly of Bridgeport, died at home on Thursday. October 24, 2019. Joe was married to his wife Olha for 68 years. He was born in Pomirici, Ukraine to Roman and Maria.
He worked for Singer for 14 years and retired from Fermont after 25 years. He was an active parishioner of Holy Protection of BVM and a member of many Ukrainian fraternal organizations.
Joe is survived by his wife, Olha; his sons, Ihor and wife Kristine, Gene and wife Joann; his grandchildren, Iliana, Gene and wife Rebecca, Daniel and wife Jacqui; his great-grandchildren, Dylan and Luke; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.at the Pistey's Funeral Home and at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church (corner of Barnum and Noble) with Rev. Ivan Mazuryk officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Panachida at 5:30 p.m. Those who so desire may make contributions to the church at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 255 Barnum Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019