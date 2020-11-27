Joseph F. Piccolo
Joseph Piccolo, age 54, of Milford, beloved husband of Barbara Piccolo for 30 years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Joseph was born in Bridgeport on January 4, 1966 to Janice Hedrick Piccolo and Louis Piccolo. Joe was employed by SNET/Frontier for 33 years. He was extremely passionate about his job and rarely took a true day off. Joe took great pride in the work he did and despite the challenges and treatments he faced with his illness, he continued to find ways to get through the workday. Joe was a devoted father and husband. There was nothing more important than his family. Whether it was singing and dancing with his grandkids, sitting around the fire pit or impromptu karaoke nights, he treasured the invaluable time he spent with his family making memories. Joe was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and looked forward to taking the trip to Florida every year to see a game with his wife Barb for their anniversary. He also enjoyed taking spur of the moment trips to Mohegan Sun. Joe loved doing countless projects around the house. From constructing a complete bedroom, building a patio or taking down 50 foot trees in the backyard, there was nothing he couldn't do. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Survivors in addition to his wife Barbara, include his children; Kimberly Piccolo, Allyson Capozziello (Craig), and Joseph Piccolo Jr., all of Milford, three grandchildren; Carson Masi and Kaia and Mila Capozziello, siblings; Louis Piccolo Jr. (Marcy) of Trumbull, Darlene Morrissey (Brian) of Fairfield, Rhonda Raucci (Paul) of Fairfield, Anthony Piccolo of Bridgeport and Lea Paoletti (John) of Shelton and his best friend Joseph Takacs of North Carolina. There will be a walkthrough visitation on Monday, November 30th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Please follow current pandemic concerns by wearing a mask and keeping social distance. It is asked that you kindly enter the funeral home and leave through the rear doors after greeting the family in order to accommodate all visitors. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 1st directly in Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
