Joseph Pittorie
Joseph T. Pittorie
(1929-2020)Joseph T. Pittorie, devoted husband of Geraldine Pittorie passed away on October 9, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was a lifelong Fairfield resident. He is also survived by daughters Susan and Debra, step children, Kris, Frank and his life partner Joann, and Ron and his wife Karen, and several grandchildren. Joe will be remembered for his love of golf – as a long standing member and ranger of the Smith Richardson Golf Course in Fairfield. He was a decorated Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Army. Services will be private. Contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA, 02780. Arrangements are in the care of the Fairfield Funeral Home of Edmund W. Dougiello, 36 South Pine Creek Road.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
