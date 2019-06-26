Joseph P. Poplawski

Sept. 7, 1965 - Jun 24, 2019

Joseph Paul Poplawski, age 53 of Stratford, beloved father of Rachel Poplawski, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Joe was born September 7, 1965 in Bridgeport, son of the late Chester Poplawski and had been a lifelong area resident. Joe was an independent distributor for Bachman's Chips. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and gardening, was an avid NY Giant and NASCAR fan, but mostly he cherished spending time with his daughter Rachel, whether hunting, fishing or just spending time together. Survivors, in addition to his daughter, include Rachel's mom Pamela Poplawski, his four sisters, Rose Poplawski, Elaine Poplawski, Patricia Kees and her husband Howard and Teresa Miklos and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service officiated by Reverend Meg Williams on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with his family Saturday before service time from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory made to Rachel's education fund. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary