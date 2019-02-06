Dr. Joseph R. Fida, DDS

Dr. Joseph R. Fida, DDS., age 84, entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was the beloved husband of the late Lydia (Vecchio) Fida. Joe was born in Bridgeport on October 1, 1934 the son of the late Joseph and Sophie (Rohal) Fida. Joe grew his dental practice on Paradise Green in Stratford that he opened in 1960 until moving to Monroe in 2001 where he continued to practice because of his devotion to his patients. He was a devoted Catholic all of his life and was very involved in the church. He devoted much of his time to promote the apparitions of Fatima and Garabandal. Joe enjoyed spending his time rooting for UCONN Men's and Women's Basketball teams whenever they were on. Most important to him though, was his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He was the beloved father of three sons, Mark Fida, Greg Fida and his wife Michele, and Joseph Fida, loving grandfather of Shelby, Mitchell, Brooke, and Chase Fida, brother of Raymond Fida and the late Vincent Fida and the late Mary Brown, and the uncle to several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to greet Joe's family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Friday, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary