MEMORIAM IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOSEPH R. SICSICO August 18, 1952 December 8, 2010 On the day we lost you, we lost a father, a friend, and an idol that we looked up to. Death may have taken you away from us, but our life's hero you'll forever be. It hurts to think that you are not here anymore. Although we can't help but smile with tears in our eyes to think of how we cherished each and every moment of our lives together when you were alive. There is no doubt that you were the most reliable father any son could wish for. On your death anniversary, we are thanking you for everything as we can't thank you enough when you were alive. You will forever remain alive in our hearts and memories dad, and though we are learning to live without you, we still miss you so much. LOVE YOUR SONS JOEY MATTHEW1