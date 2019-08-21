|
Joseph T. Rutkosky
Joseph Theodore Rutkosky, 61, died on Friday, August 16th in Portland, CT. Joe was born in Bridgeport on June 7, 1958 to the late Eleanore and Joseph M. Rutkosky.
Survivors include his four sisters, Gail Bogdanow (Walter) of Arlington, MA, Mary Gentile (Ben) of East Lyme, CT, Rose Tyer (Bob) of Trumbull, CT, and Michelle Fournier (Steven) of Southington, CT. Joe also leaves behind a brother, Len Rutkosky of Henderson, NV. In addition to his siblings and several nieces and nephew, he will also be sorely missed by his dear and loving uncle, Leonard J. Rutkosky of Bridgeport.
Joe grew up in Bridgeport, CT and attended St. Michael's School, Kolbe High School and graduated from Sacred Heart University with a degree in Business and Marketing. To defray the cost of his higher education, Joe started a painting business. "JR's House Painting" was his true passion. He was a work horse whose palette extended well beyond family and friends. Joe always gave back to his community in and around Fairfield County. One project he took a special interest in was preserving the historic landmark, Fayerweather Lighthouse. Located at the entrance of Black Rock Harbor, Joe donated his time and talent to painting the weathered lighthouse numerous times over the years.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 24th at 11 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street, Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, CT. Calling hours will take place prior to the service at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the : 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 in Joseph's memory. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2019