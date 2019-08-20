|
Joseph W. Sobolewski
Joseph W. Sobolewski, age 65, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Doreen DeLibero Sobolewski, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2019 in his residence. He was born on Bridgeport to the late Felix and Helen Heaney Sobolewski and grew up in Stratford. He graduated from St. James School and Bunnell High School class of 1972. In younger years, Joe worked at Acme United in Bridgeport and was employed by the US Postal Service in the Bridgeport Area for over 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and to many people, Joe was known by several different names, Big Joe, Santa and Uncle Joe. In addition to his beloved wife, Doreeen of 42 years, Joe is also survived by his cherished daughter, Sarah Sobolewski, wonderful big brother, Richard Sobolewski and wife Paula, one niece, Brigid, three nephews, Barry, Brendan and Brian, one cousin, Bert Heaney of New Jersey, one brother-in-law, Michael DeLibero and numerous longtime friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eugene R. Szantyr. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Friends may call on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 21, 2019