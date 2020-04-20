|
Joseph Tuozzoli
Joseph "Joe" Tuozzoli, age 34, of Virginia Beach passed away on April 14, 2020. Born in Monroe, CT, he was the son of Joe Tuozzoli and the late Claudia Tuozzoli. A graduate of Masuk High School Class of 2004, he enjoyed traveling Europe and skiing with his best friend and business partner, Justin Dampf. Joe loved cars since he was a child and achieved his dream of starting his own car dealership, CXB Auto Sales in Virginia Beach. Those who knew him best know he appreciated a good conversation, always had an entertaining story to share and enjoyed time with friends and family. He was always up for an adventure! Joe loved his two nieces, Izzy and Beth. He will be missed by his father Joe (Wendy Mager) Tuozzoli of Glastonbury, CT, sisters, Corinne (Paul) Ketchum of Ridgefield, CT, Jessica (Brian) Grossman of Trumbull, CT and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. The family is requesting donations be made in his honor to Toys for Tots so his childhood love for Matchbox cars can be shared with children. (https://marinetoysfortots.salsalabs.org/localdonationform/index.html?fun_local_campaign_designation=CT-Bridgeport)
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020