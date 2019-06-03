Joseph Walker

One Last Dance with Joseph Walker...

November 10, 1953 - June 2, 2019

Joseph Walker passed away in Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 65.

Joseph just celebrated his 31st wedding anniversary with his loving wife Robinette. They were married in Bridgeport Court House on May 26, 1988 and had the opportunity to renew their vows and celebrate there 25th year in front of friends and family at their home. Joseph is lovingly remembered by not only his wife, but Son Artay, Daughters Mercedez and Essence, mother-law Irene Jeffress, grandchildren Tayjah, Tai, Emuni, Jordan and one great-grandchild Jayla.

Joesph has spent his life dedicated to his community and his country. He was born in Stamford, CT served in the Navy for 10 years, was a Captain of the Fairfield County Sheriff's Department and most importantly was an active member in the community. Joseph was a mentor to the youth and a comedian to the adults.

He was truly the life of the party and we will continue to celebration his life.

Please join us: Saturday June 8 from 2-8 p.m., 60 Wellington Street Stratford, CT 06615.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be brought or sent to the service location. Condolences for the family may be offered online....