1/1
Joseph Wright Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Wright, Jr.
January 29, 1956 - October 19, 2020Joseph Wright, Jr. was born in Orangeburg, SC to Thelma Sistrunk Wright and Joseph Wright, Sr. He was predeceased by Joseph Wright, Sr. and Robert Wright. He is survived by his Mother, Thelma Sistrunk Wright, his Brother David Wright, his Sister Patricia Rose Wright, all of Stratford, his Sister Vivian Wade of AZ, and his Sister Deborah Rodgers (Timothy Rodgers) of SC. Also his beloved nieces and nephews, Sharita Smith and Renelle Smith, Tai Wright, Keisha Roseboro, Tashua Wright, Mark Taylor, Krystle Rodgers, and Timothy Rodgers. He is also survived by Grand Nieces and a Grand Nephew and a host of Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles. Joseph lived in Stratford, CT most of his life and graduated from Stratford High in 1974. He was employed with Bridgeport Hospital and Goodwill Industries and was enlisted in the National Guard. He loved sports, he was a brown belt in Karate, was on the Track Team and the Chess Team in High School. He loved artwork and cooking. Joseph loved reading and could share interesting stories. A loving Brother, Son, and Uncle, he was loved dearly by many and will never be forgotten. Revelations 21:4, "And He will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor out cry, nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved