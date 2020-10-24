Joseph Wright, Jr.

January 29, 1956 - October 19, 2020Joseph Wright, Jr. was born in Orangeburg, SC to Thelma Sistrunk Wright and Joseph Wright, Sr. He was predeceased by Joseph Wright, Sr. and Robert Wright. He is survived by his Mother, Thelma Sistrunk Wright, his Brother David Wright, his Sister Patricia Rose Wright, all of Stratford, his Sister Vivian Wade of AZ, and his Sister Deborah Rodgers (Timothy Rodgers) of SC. Also his beloved nieces and nephews, Sharita Smith and Renelle Smith, Tai Wright, Keisha Roseboro, Tashua Wright, Mark Taylor, Krystle Rodgers, and Timothy Rodgers. He is also survived by Grand Nieces and a Grand Nephew and a host of Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles. Joseph lived in Stratford, CT most of his life and graduated from Stratford High in 1974. He was employed with Bridgeport Hospital and Goodwill Industries and was enlisted in the National Guard. He loved sports, he was a brown belt in Karate, was on the Track Team and the Chess Team in High School. He loved artwork and cooking. Joseph loved reading and could share interesting stories. A loving Brother, Son, and Uncle, he was loved dearly by many and will never be forgotten. Revelations 21:4, "And He will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor out cry, nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away."



