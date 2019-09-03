|
|
Joseph Young
Sept. 14, 1980 - Aug. 28, 2019Joseph Young, age 38, entered into Eternal Rest suddenly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his Bridgeport Residence. He is the beloved husband of Tina Young. Joseph was born in Bridgeport, CT; son of Kathy Wheeler and the late Richard A. Young, Sr. Joseph is the loving father of Jocelyn and Vincent Young; the caring brother of Richard A. Young, Jr., Heather Nicole Young, David John Michael Young, Phillip Connor, Michael Young, Julianna Young, Corey Young, and Matthew Young. He is also survived by many other family members and friends that will sorely miss him. Friends and family are invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz (Peaceful Light Funeral Home), 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, September 6, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. His interment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery, 1 Harvester Road, Easton, CT. Please explore his Memorial Page, where you may share a memory, prayer, or so much more found EXCLUSIVELY at www.luzdepaz.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019