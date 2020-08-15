Joseph A. ZavodnyJoseph Alexander Zavodny, a longtime resident of Monroe, passed away on August 12th 2020 at the age of 86. He was born to parents Joseph and Anna on April 25th, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT. Joseph attended Harding High School and then continued on to the United States Army. After serving in the military, he began his career as a mechanic for Sikorsky, which supplies aircrafts to all 5 branches of the U.S. Armed forces.Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan. He also leaves his children and grandchildren to cherish his memory, daughter Karen Scranton and her husband Don of West Haven and daughter Dana Cirillo and her husband Bruce of Oxford. Grandchildren Andrea Costa (Christopher), Alyssa Mirafiore, Anthony Mirafiore (Lauren), Michael Wood, and Jason Wood (Michelle). In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his brother John, sisters Anna Nappa, Helen Korchman, Betty Fazekas, Mary Lombardi, and grandson John Wood.Joe was a member of the Fairfield County Fish and Game Club, enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. He had a passion for gardening and loved tending to his flowers. The UCONN Women's Basketball team caught his interest in the late 90's and he was a diehard fan ever since. Known as Poppy to his five grandchildren, Joseph took great pride in sharing his hobbies and playing with them even if it meant a trip to the pretend beauty parlor. And in later years, he enjoyed family gatherings with them, reminiscing for hours while sharing a bottle of wine.His grand-dog-ter Sadie stole his heart the moment she arrived. Joe would visit daily for walks, cuddles, and to sneak Sadie some of his egg sandwich while her Mama was at work.Joseph's family would like to thank the St. Vincent's staff for their help, hardwork, understanding and compassion.Funeral services for Joseph will remain private to the family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Swim Across the Sound.