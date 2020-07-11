Joseph J. Zullo, Jr.
Joseph J. Zullo, Jr., 70, of Milford, beloved husband of Cynthia Cox Zullo, passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2020. Born on July 18, 1949, in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late, Anthony and Laura DiBlase.
Joseph proudly severed in the U.S. Army stationed in Vietnam. Thereafter, he worked at Bic Corp. for 41 years and a school crossing guard. He served as Boy Scout leader and member of V.F.W. Post 9460. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved camping.
In addition to his loving wife, Cynthia, he is survived by his two brothers, Frank, and wife Rose, DiBlase, and Anthony DiBlase; children Joseph and wife Jena Zullo, and Teresa Zullo; stepson, Jason and wife Katerina Cox; grandchildren, Andrew, Lia, and Isabella Zullo, and Justin Cox. He leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving uncle, Clifford Young. The family wishes to thank: Dr. Choa and Dr. Ruskin of the VA Hospital (West Haven), the caregivers at VNA Community Hospice (Guilford), and All Ways Caring Home Care.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people are allowed inside at a time. Interment with Military Honors will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at King's Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT THE CEMETERY). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.