Josephine A. Esposito
Josephine A. Guerra Esposito, age 99 of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Anthony Nicholas Esposito, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on February 20, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Adolfo and Antonetta Palumbo Guerra. Josephine was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she cared deeply for her family and will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her beloved children, a daughter, Nancy Ann Madar and her husband Lawrence Jr. of Aiken, South Carolina, a son, Anthony Esposito and his wife, Susan of Stratford, five grandchildren; Lawrence Madar III and his wife, Jennifer, Scott Madar and his wife, Denise, Daniel Madar and his wife, Nemu, Matthew Esposito and Christina Esposito, seven great-grandchildren, Tessa, Willa, Lachlan, Clarissa, Lawrence IV, Alexander and Maximilian, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Sylvia Mottola, Olga Germane and Margaret Donofrio. Josephine's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford and to caregivers Derbena Zyskowski and Jocelyn Lawson of Home Instead Senior Care.
Due to restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, a funeral service and entombment in the St. Monica Mausoleum of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull will be held privately for the family. A memorial mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, to leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 20, 2020.