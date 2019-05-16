Josephine Ann Calandro

Josephine Ann Calandro, a longtime resident of Trumbull, passed into the love of God, surrounded by her children and dear friends who love her on May 14, 2019. She fought an impressive and courageous fight in her final months. Josephine Ann Vicens was born on March 6, 1929 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She was the second daughter to Jose Maria Vicens and Maria Isodora Peres Vicens. She was a graduate of the Harding High School and subsequently worked at the Bridgeport Brass Company and City Trust Bank. She married Peter Calandro Jr., her high school classmate, in October of 1951 and moved to Trumbull into a home that was built by Peter with participation from her beloved father. After raising four children she returned to work at Read's Department Store, now Macy's, where she was employed for more than 25 years and made many lifelong friends. Indeed, to know Josephine was to love her as her family and friends can attest to. She was a first generation American and proud of her heritage from Spain and that pride was passed to her children. She was a gentle spirit, a quick wit, an avid reader and a talented composer of poetry. She had an amazing memory for songs and lyrics. Intellectual, hardworking and politically interested and aware, she enjoyed engaging with the news of the day with her friends or family. She insisted on university educations for her children and had pride in their successes. She possessed a light spirit that showed remarkable fortitude when life presented that need but was also quick to find humor and laughter as well. She frequently surprised her children with random acts of kindness. She loved good food, good movies, vigorous banter, listening to travel stories, watching Spanish soccer, baking on holidays, kisses, hugs, and most of all, time with her family. She was kind and compassionate. She was unique. She was a beautiful and gentle woman and now a beautiful angel that will be deeply missed every day by those who love her. She was predeceased by her husband Peter. She is survived by her four children, David P. Calandro of Southbury, CT, Brian P. Calandro of Trumbull, CT, Alan P. Calandro of Burlington, CT and his wife Roseann of Burlington, CT, Amy J. Calandro of Fairfield, CT along with 11 grandchildren, David, Michael, Elissa, Catherine, Joey, Caroline, Laura, Jared, Ian, Sophie and Garrett, a great-grandchild, Emilia and a sister Maria Angelovic of Trumbull, CT. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or The Catholic League.