Josephine Barrett
On November 19, 2020 Jo Barrett of Fairfield entered into eternal rest, passing away at home surrounded by her niece, Maureen DeSantie, and her husband Mike DeGrego, exceptional Caregiver Danuta "Donna" Munia, and lovely Hospice Nurse, Janie. Everyone loved Jo and all nieces, nephews, cousins and friends were with her in spirit and prayer as she passed. Jo was born and raised in Bridgeport to (all following predeceased her) her parents, John D. Barrett and Ruth Perkins Barrett, with her 3 brothers; Roy (Felsa) Barrett, John (Columbia) Barrett, sister-in-law Peg Barrett, Richard (Ginger) Barrett, and her younger sister, Ada (James) Barrett DeSantie. They had great stories growing up visiting with her grandparents Elmer Perkins and Jenny Curtis Perkins and her mom, Ruth's 14 siblings in Litchfield, CT on a farm. Jo was 6th generation Connecticut Yankee. Jo was an extraordinary woman, far ahead of her time. She was very strong, independent and very holy. She loved to travel and flew all over the world with her single friends Bea, Ann and others from work. Just to name a few places: Italy, UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Japan, Dubrovnik, Russia, Netherlands, South America, etc. Too many to name. Jo loved meeting people in different countries but she was most proud of meeting Pope Saint John XXIII. Jo was extremely clever and had a great sense of humor. She took a keen interest in everyone she met but she loved her family so much. Jo was a HOMEFRONT HERO during WWII while her brothers were away in combat, she was praying for them; supporting her family and enduring sacrifices imposed by governmental RATIONING of goods and services for the war effort. As a single woman in 1961, she purchased her own home in Fairfield, a day and age when woman didn't do that very often. She invited her mother and father to live out their lives in her home and she cared for them until the day they died at home. She also welcomed her sister, Ada, to live with her after Ada's husband died. They were best friends and did everything together. When Ada developed dementia Jo cared for her at home for almost 15 years. Jo loved her brothers too. Roy stopped by to visit her every day of his life. She also loved all of her siblings' children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family." Mother Teresa. Jo worked at Norden Systems, Perkin Elmer, and in between, for her brother-in-law, James DeSantie, at Banner Retreading Company. Jo worked on the Hubble telescope which allowed her to personally meet the astronaut, John Glenn. Jo enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the UCONN Huskies Girls. If you're inviting Aunt Jo, plan it around the girls schedule otherwise she wouldn't attend, LOL. Jo, along with her cousins Linda McMaster and Bev Huntley, who shared her passion for the girls basketball, had many phone calls back and forth assessing the team before and after each game. Jo has Gino's picture hanging up in her living room with cousin, Susan Barrett. Jo used to attend the Fairfield Stags and was a loyal fan of The New York Mets and went games at Shea Stadium. Jo was an athlete herself and never missed a chance at the Volley Ball net at our annual Family Reunions at Lt. Owen Fish Park in Fairfield and walks at the family cottage at Lake Candlewood. Jo was very holy and loved our Lord Jesus Christ with all of her heart and soul. She was a nun without the habit. Auntie Jo, you will always be in our hearts - we loved you and you loved us in a very special way. You modeled the way by living your faith. Although your Congestive Heart Failure did get the best of you, your mind was strong right until the end of your life, God blessed you with that. As you entered into home Hospice care on January 24, 2020, you were cared for in an exceptional way by Danuta "Donna" Munia from Polish Helping Hands, LLC. She was a blessing and exceeded our expectations. Her magnanimous efforts were greatly appreciated and she made a killer omelet!! Donna, thank you isn't enough for all that you did for Jo. When Jo was released from the hospital on January 24 they expected her to live another 4-6 weeks and thanks to the great care by Donna and Connecticut Hospice nurses, Georgia, Nancy, Janie and SW Melissa, you lived another 10 MONTHS!!!! Jo said: "You are all angels without wings." She felt that way about the staff at the Emergency room at Bridgeport Hospital too. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield, CT 06824. Guests will be required to wear a face mask or covering and practice social distancing. Interment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Memorial contributions in Jo's name may be directed to St. Pius X Church. For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com