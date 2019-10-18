Home

Josephine (Jo) Denaro
Josephine (Jo) Denaro, formerly of Trumbull, CT and Damascus, MD, passed away on Aug 2, 2019 at age 86. She was predeceased by her husband Carmelo . She is survived by daughter Maria Denaro and her partner Robert Arduini of Marblehead, MA; son Michael Denaro and his wife Eva of Trumbull, CT; and daughter Joanne Denaro-Wardlaw, her husband Terry and their children Connor and Dylan.
Her great recipes, knack for crafts, gardening and floral arranging and love and care of all of our various pets have inspired many.
Our family is extremely indebted to the staff at Asbury Methodist Village and the Montgomery Hospice for the care given to Josephine for the past five years. Donations in her memory may be made to Asbury Foundation (attn: Asbury Guild), 201 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877, or the Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville MD 20850, ATTN: Philanthropy.
A celebration of Jo's Life is planned for a later date. Friends and family will be notified. Interment will be at St Michael's Cemetery, Bridgeport CT.
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019
