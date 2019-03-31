Josephine "Pene" DiVita

Josephine "Pene" Recupero DiVita, age 90, of Stratford CT, passed away peacefully in Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Josephine was born on June 8, 1928, in Bakerton, PA to the late Gaetano and Lena Rizzo Recupero. Josephine married Celestino "Dino" DiVita on July 2, 1949, in Rome, Italy. She was the youngest of 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Josephine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt who enjoyed cooking Italian food for her family during the holidays or any family gathering. She was a strong and compassionate woman who was always available to listen and give advice to family and friends. Josephine was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Parish. Josephine was predeceased by her loving husband, four brothers, three sisters, and grandson-in-law, Richard Desmond. Josephine is survived by her daughter, Denise Bartelson and husband Alan of Stratford, CT and her son Robert DiVita and his wife Lynne of Shelton, CT. She is also survived by her five devoted grandchildren, Erica Mitchell and her husband Reese, Ashley Bartelson, Scott Bartelson, Joseph DiVita, Alaina DiVita, and a great granddaughter that she adored, Lena Mitchell. She was the beloved "Aunt Pene" to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT in memory of Josephine DiVita.