Josephine Donnelly
Josephine Donnelly, 90, passed away June 12, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 26, 1930 to the late Vincent and Louise Monaco. She lived her whole life in the city and worked for 42 years at McKesson's in Fairfield on the "line with the girls". She was the wife of the late Richard Donnelly. She was a thoughtful woman, quiet and reserved. She loved her family and watching the cooking shows. She is survived by her brother Ralph Monaco (Gloria) of Trumbull, her sister Helen Monaco of Bridgeport, her niece Nancy Cummings Gazaille of Stratford, her nephew James Monaco (Dana) of Trumbull, her great-nephew William Cummings of Stratford and a host of other nieces and nephews on her late husband's side. She was predeceased by her sister Ann Monaco. The family would like to thank Griswold Home Care for taking care of her the last years of her life. Especially Lory, who Josie truly cared for and Tina, who at the end made sure Josie had peace and comfort. The Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home is in charge of services and because of the current protocol services will be private. Donations in her name can be made to the charity of your choice. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 14, 2020.