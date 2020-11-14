Josephine F. Rosati
Josephine F. Rosati, beloved wife of Attorney Thomas J. Rosati of 61 years passed away in her home surrounded by family on November 11th, 2020. Josephine was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Galluzzo. She was born and raised in the north end of Bridgeport and graduated from Central High School. During high school she met Tom while working together at the First National grocery store. That would be the beginning of more than 65 years of mutual love and devotion. Josephine earned a degree in teaching from New Britain Teacher's College (Central Connecticut State University) and became a first-grade public school teacher at Great Neck Elementary School in Lordship. Josephine left teaching to begin her life's work of raising her family. Josephine was a longtime member of Mill River Country Club where she played golf with the "Nine-Holers" ladies' group and bowled in the winter leagues. She loved her time at Mill River. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband on their numerous vacations, one time even making a hole in one. The two enjoyed traveling to Maine, Canada, and most of all, spending winters in their favorite, Puerto Rico. Josephine enjoyed a full social life with so many friends. She had a love for Broadway Musicals, showtunes, old classic movies, reading, and playing cards. The holidays, especially Christmas, were her greatest joy. Her real and enduring love was caring and cooking for her husband, family, and others. Anyone that entered her home was met with a meal and treated like family. No one left Josephine's house hungry. She was happiest when everyone was gathered at the table eating one of her meals and telling stories. Josephine loved unconditionally and welcomed everyone with open arms. Anyone that knew Josephine loved and adored her. She was a beloved icon in the lives of all that knew her. Through her very being, she taught others how to love and forgive and lived a life of empathy and compassion.
In addition to her husband, Josephine is survived by her four children, Joseph Rosati, and wife Joanne of Shelton; Attorney Robert Rosati and wife Kristen of Stratford; Thomas Rosati and wife Patricia of Milford; and daughter Melissa Bushka and husband John of Stratford. Perhaps her greatest role in life was grandmother. She leaves behind her nine beloved grandchildren, Danielle Damone, Michael Rosati, Thomas Rosati, Julia Rosati, Jonathan Bushka, Matthew Rosati, Robert Rosati, Billy Rosati, and Joey Rosati. She is also survived by her beloved daily telephone companion, sister Trudy Hoff and special niece Kathleen Hoff of Virginia Beach, her brother Dominick Galluzzo and his wife Joann of Colorado, her sister-in-law Carol O'Connor of Florida, her aunt Jeannette Aronson of Milford, several nieces and nephews, as well as her longtime friend Joy Laiacone. Josephine was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Micheal "Mick" Hoff.
A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who have cared for Josephine over the many years. She loved and appreciated the care she received and for all those who kept her hopeful. Josephine never let anyone go hungry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Josephine Rosati to the Sterling House Community Center food pantry to help feed members of the Stratford community during this difficult holiday season (https://www.sterlinghousecc.org/donate
Due to the current health crisis, all services will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
