Josephine Lucy Moran

Josephine Lucy Moran, age 94 of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Bridgeport Fire Chief John T. Moran, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital. Josephine was born in Bridgeport March 3, 1925, daughter of the late Joseph and Rosa Gimigliano and was a lifelong resident before moving to Fairfield. She was a graduate of Waltersville Elementary School, and Harding High School. Josephine was a retired secretary for Bridgeport Machines and prior to that, Bryant Electric. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Pasqual Gimigliano, Connie Mallozzi, Rose Matis, and May Thaler. Join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00a.m., meeting directly in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 30, 2019