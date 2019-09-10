|
Josephine M. Salerno
Josephine M. Lucarelli Salerno, age 101, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Vito D. Salerno, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born on March 19, 1918 in Scranton, PA she was a daughter of the late Francesco and Paqualina DelFrate Lucarelli. The original baker, along with her late husband Vito, they operated Salerno's Apizza for 72 years; they took great pride and joy in the relationships formed and being a part of the community. Josephine enjoyed playing cards with her girlfriends and their many trips to the casino. But above all, she was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured time spent with her family and will be deeply missed. Survivors include two children, Carl Salerno of Bethany and Louis Salerno and his wife Rosemary of Stratford, six grandchildren, Stacy, Adrienne, Angela, Alida, Brian and Andrew, six great-grandchildren, Luke, Matthew, Christian, Christopher, Mackenzie and Carter, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Jeffery Salerno, brothers, Angelo, Robert, Edmund, Frank and Joseph and sisters, Laura and Mary. All funeral services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 11, 2019