Josephine Micco

Josephine Maria MiccoJosephine Maria Micco, longtime resident of Shelton, CT and previously of Monroe, CT, passed away on June 24, 2020 with her family and loving friend, Charlene Santoro by her side after a longtime illness. She was 54 years old.She was born in Bridgeport, CT and grew up in the town of Monroe. She was the daughter of Maria and Joseph Micco. She attended Masuk High School and went on to Butler Business School for secretarial. She worked as a bookkeeper for a few years.Josie touched the lived of so many and was the light of our lives. God needed a new angel and Josie was the right fit for the job. She loved life and having fun. She enjoyed traveling, boating, dancing, going to the movies, Comic-cons, Chiller-fests, dining, the seashore, her kitties and all animals, laughing, concerts especially Alice Cooper, cooking, finding new restaurants, road trips and shopping. Most of all, she enjoyed making all of her friend and family happy, especially making their birthdays a day of celebration with her talent to put together collages with music. Josie loved everyone she met, and was loved by many more. Her smile would brighten every room she entered. She sorely will be missed and we will think of her every day.She is survived by loving siblings, brother Anthony Micco of Monroe, sister Anna Kay and husband Doug of Prospect, sister Rosa Grametsky and husband Nick of Shelton, and niece Teresa Romano of Naugatuck. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncle and cousins in Italy and cousins in America. She was predeceased by a sister Dolores Micco and brother Joseph Micco Jr.Friends are invited to calling on Monday, June 29th, 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Funeral Service/Memorial Service followed by a 1:00 p.m. interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 500 Moose Hill Road, Monroe, CT.In light of current health concerns, there will not be a reception to follow Josie's services.In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude's for Children Hospital and Whiskers Rescue of Southbury, CT.