Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Church
Bridgeport, CT
Josephine Pagliaro


1918 - 2020
Josephine Pagliaro Obituary
Josephine Pagliaro
Josephine Pinto Pagliaro, age 101, a lifelong Bridgeport resident, beloved wife of the late John Pagliaro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on September 12, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Gaetanina Cascella Pinto. Mrs. Pagliaro was a retired employee of Bryant Electric. Josephine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was an excellent housekeeper and cook; famously known for her eggplant parmesan and lemon meringue pie. Her contagious laugh made everyone smile; she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Bashar and her husband John of Oxford and Darlene Norman and her husband Gary of West Haven; grandchildren, Mark Bashar of Shelton, Greg Bashar and his wife Jennifer of Trumbull, Robert Turtoro and his wife Gina of Staten Island, NY, Melissa Norman of Branford and Rebecca Norman of New Orleans, LA; four great-grandchildren Tyler and Peyton Bashar and Nicholas and Tomasina Turtoro and a sister Millie Martino of Seymour, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Frank, Ralph, Nick, John, Joseph, Robert and Carl Pinto. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
