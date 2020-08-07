1/
Josephine Pierre
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine J. Pierre
The Celebration of Joséphine Petit Pierre's Beautiful, Fulfilled Life.
We wanted to share with you the news of the passing of Joséphine Jacques Petit Pierre on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1:52 a.m. She was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on November 18, 1939 and was a devoted Christian of the Pentecostal Faith all her life. She succumbed to long, golden age diseases that included diabetes. Her ascent to heaven occurred while she was at the Connecticut's Bridgeport Hospital.
A devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and wife of the late Hyppolite Pierre, she was fierce and loving during her time spent on earth and was the heart and soul of her seven children's lives: Elisabeth, Richarde, Patricia, Hyppolite Jr., Kathleen, Edeline, and Jean-Bernard Pierre.
She raised them to live and stay in the presence of God and under His guidance. All her children are living and will be happy to have you come see her for the last time on earth at the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 on Sunday, August 9, 2020 between 4 and 7 p.m.
The ceremony of glory and prayer to God will take place Monday morning at 11 a.m., in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Her birth children will be there on both occasions. So will be her great granddaughter Cataleya Rose Pierre, as well as many of her grandchildren including Andy, Gregory, Tamara, Fabiola, Sabrina, Sebastien, Naomi, Katie, Jeremaiah, and Deborah. Her three other grandchildren Mardoché, Ruben, and Emmanuel will be there in spirit for they live in different countries.
Please join us as well for this somber yet joyous celebration when Manman Kikit- as her grandchildren nicknamed her- will say goodbye to us while on her way to Heaven. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
11:00 AM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Commerce Hill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved