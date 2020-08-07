Josephine J. Pierre
The Celebration of Joséphine Petit Pierre's Beautiful, Fulfilled Life.
We wanted to share with you the news of the passing of Joséphine Jacques Petit Pierre on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1:52 a.m. She was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on November 18, 1939 and was a devoted Christian of the Pentecostal Faith all her life. She succumbed to long, golden age diseases that included diabetes. Her ascent to heaven occurred while she was at the Connecticut's Bridgeport Hospital.
A devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and wife of the late Hyppolite Pierre, she was fierce and loving during her time spent on earth and was the heart and soul of her seven children's lives: Elisabeth, Richarde, Patricia, Hyppolite Jr., Kathleen, Edeline, and Jean-Bernard Pierre.
She raised them to live and stay in the presence of God and under His guidance. All her children are living and will be happy to have you come see her for the last time on earth at the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 on Sunday, August 9, 2020 between 4 and 7 p.m.
The ceremony of glory and prayer to God will take place Monday morning at 11 a.m., in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Her birth children will be there on both occasions. So will be her great granddaughter Cataleya Rose Pierre, as well as many of her grandchildren including Andy, Gregory, Tamara, Fabiola, Sabrina, Sebastien, Naomi, Katie, Jeremaiah, and Deborah. Her three other grandchildren Mardoché, Ruben, and Emmanuel will be there in spirit for they live in different countries.
Please join us as well for this somber yet joyous celebration when Manman Kikit- as her grandchildren nicknamed her- will say goodbye to us while on her way to Heaven. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com