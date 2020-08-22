1/1
Josephine Purciello
1936 - 2020
Josephine Sophie Purciello
Josephine Sophie Purciello, long time resident of Trumbull, Connecticut, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was 84 years old.
Josie was born in Bridgeport on February 7, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Irene (Strusky) Patren. She graduated Bassick High School. She was employed at Fairway Beef and Grand Union, where she loved being a cashier as it gave her the opportunity to talk to many people.
Josie was a member of Christ the King Church. She cherished time spent with family, especially her beloved grandkids. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her boys. If you had an ear to lend, Josie loved telling stories of her summers at Seaside Park and her days of dancing and gymnastics. If you met Josie, you loved Josie.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Bartholomew Robert Purciello (Bobby), her two sons Barry and Brad of Shelton, and five grandchildren, Cody, Daniel, Cortney, Amber, and Nicole. She was predeceased by her son, Bartholomew, her brother, Edward Patren and sister, Joan Roman.
Friends may call on Thursday, August 27th, 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Friends may also call Friday, August 28th, 9:30 - 11:00 am. Her procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at St. Lawrence Parish, 505 Shelton Ave, Shelton, CT. Burial to immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, CT.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
AUG
28
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral
11:30 AM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Parish
AUG
28
Burial
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to the entire Purciello family with love from Carmen and Linda❤
Carmen and Linda Cartiglia
Family
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
