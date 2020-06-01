Josephine Ricciardi
Josephine Disano Ricciardi
Josephine Disano Ricciardi, 84, of Luzerne, PA, and formerly of Trumbull, CT, beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Ricciardi, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Florence Disano. Josephine was a loving wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her brothers Carl and Thomas Disano.
She is survived by her son James Ricciardi and his wife Dawn of Southbury, CT; daughter Nina Stoica and husband Theodore of Monroe, CT; sister, Dorothy Disano of Luzerne, PA; and Aunt Sarah Marchese of Boynton Beach, Florida, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services will be held privately.
For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
June 1, 2020
Dear Jimmy and Dawn, So sorry to read about your mom's passing. Shawn says she was a very special, lovely person. May God bless her holy soul and bring peace and comfort to you all. Miss you. Tina and Shawn
Tina Kelly
Friend
May 29, 2020
RIP Aunt Josie. Our condolences Jimmy & Nina. Love Janice and Bob
Janice Warrick
Family
