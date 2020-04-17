|
Josephine Senitio Farr
12/20/1926 - 4/14/2020 Our beloved mother, Josephine Senitio Farr, 93 years of age, of Stratford, passed on April 14, 2020.
Josephine was predeceased by her parents Jose and Anita Mattas, son, Van Joseph Nichols, three sisters, Marie Robinson, Angelina Little, Julia Slocum, and a granddaughter, Amber Nicole Patterson. She is survived by four children, Marion Edward Farr (LaVerne), Helen Farr Patterson, Michelle Lynn Farr Munson, and Michael Mathews (Rose), daughter-in-law, Diane Rowe-Nichols, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Due to the current pandemic, Memorial and Burial ceremonies will be announced in the future.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2020