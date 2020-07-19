Josephine Senitio Farr
Josephine Senitio Farr, affectionately known as "Josie", peacefully departed to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 93.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Josephine's life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Due to current health concerns, face coverings and social distancing are necessary. Inurnment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to view obituary or express condolences online.