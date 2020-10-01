1/1
Josephine Sheehan
1927 - 2020
Josephine Rose Sheehan
Josephine Rose Sheehan, 93, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Harold Sheehan, passed away peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2020. Born on May 12, 1927 in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore Vinci and Caroline Lodico Vinci.
She was a clerk-typist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Marine Fisheries Service, Milford until her retirement in 1995.
She enjoyed taking rides on the bus, shopping, eating out and especially enjoyed having her coffee.
She was a member of the Milford Senior Center and participated in the activities there and at West River Rehab Center, especially doing puzzles, playing bingo, bus trips to restaurants and the Casinos.
Josephine is survived by her children, Michael Sheehan (Laurie and her children Chris and Julia), Linda Sheehan (Paul) of Candia, NH, and Karen Fabrizi (Art); her two grandchildren, Alyssa Hartmann (Ryan) of Sebastian, FL and Dan Dufourny (Heather) of Manchester, NH; her great-grandson, Dylan Hartmann; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her Sisters Mary Wilson, Millie Pergola, Brothers Charles Vinci and Louis Vinci.
The family would like to thank the staff at West River Rehab Center who called her "Jojo" and the "puzzle lady" for her care and the Compassus Hospice staff for making her comfortable during her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT THE CHURCH). Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital at www.lovetotherescue.org/. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
