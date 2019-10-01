Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Sotko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Sotko


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Sotko Obituary
Josephine Sotko
Josephine Sotko, 97, of Stratford, CT, beloved wife of the late Adam Sotko, passed away peacefully at the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home on September 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Emily Wileczek.
Josephine was a 40 year retiree of the Western Electric Co. in Kearny, NJ. In her later years, she enjoyed her many weekly bingo games at the home along with conversations with the "Hallway" Girls. She was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed.
Josephine was predeceased by her daughter Virginia Suleski. She is survived by her daughter Arlene Renda and son, Paul Suleski, her grandchildren Denise, Chrissie, Laura, Paula and Nicole, and 13 great-grandchildren and 4 brothers.
Funeral services will be privately held. To leave online condolences, please visit SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now