Josephine Sotko
Josephine Sotko, 97, of Stratford, CT, beloved wife of the late Adam Sotko, passed away peacefully at the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home on September 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Emily Wileczek.
Josephine was a 40 year retiree of the Western Electric Co. in Kearny, NJ. In her later years, she enjoyed her many weekly bingo games at the home along with conversations with the "Hallway" Girls. She was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed.
Josephine was predeceased by her daughter Virginia Suleski. She is survived by her daughter Arlene Renda and son, Paul Suleski, her grandchildren Denise, Chrissie, Laura, Paula and Nicole, and 13 great-grandchildren and 4 brothers.
Funeral services will be privately held. To leave online condolences, please visit SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2019