Josephine (Rena) Testo-Fedele
May 25, 1940 - April 24, 2020Josephine (Rena) Testo-Fedele born in Bridgeport May 25,1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elvira (Bellini) passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2020 in Norwalk Hospital.
Rena graduated summa cum laude from Lauralton Hall in 1958. She is survived by her daughter Virginia Fedele Fabrizi of Naugatuck CT. Her grand daughter Michele Fedele Tarantino, great-grandson Troy Pemberton, great-granddaughter Jillian Ledic of North Haven, Her brother Anthony and wife Ann Testo of Monroe, her sister-in-law Genevieve Testo of Naugatuck and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rena was predeceased by her grandchild Jess Fabrizi and her brothers Albert B. Testo and Joseph.
On behalf of Rena Donations can be made to World Vision/COVID-19 Crisis Response www.worldvision.org or 4.CT/Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection.
May 25, 1940 - April 24, 2020Josephine (Rena) Testo-Fedele born in Bridgeport May 25,1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elvira (Bellini) passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2020 in Norwalk Hospital.
Rena graduated summa cum laude from Lauralton Hall in 1958. She is survived by her daughter Virginia Fedele Fabrizi of Naugatuck CT. Her grand daughter Michele Fedele Tarantino, great-grandson Troy Pemberton, great-granddaughter Jillian Ledic of North Haven, Her brother Anthony and wife Ann Testo of Monroe, her sister-in-law Genevieve Testo of Naugatuck and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rena was predeceased by her grandchild Jess Fabrizi and her brothers Albert B. Testo and Joseph.
On behalf of Rena Donations can be made to World Vision/COVID-19 Crisis Response www.worldvision.org or 4.CT/Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.