Josephine Testo-Fedele
Josephine (Rena) Testo-Fedele
May 25, 1940 - April 24, 2020Josephine (Rena) Testo-Fedele born in Bridgeport May 25,1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elvira (Bellini) passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2020 in Norwalk Hospital.
Rena graduated summa cum laude from Lauralton Hall in 1958. She is survived by her daughter Virginia Fedele Fabrizi of Naugatuck CT. Her grand daughter Michele Fedele Tarantino, great-grandson Troy Pemberton, great-granddaughter Jillian Ledic of North Haven, Her brother Anthony and wife Ann Testo of Monroe, her sister-in-law Genevieve Testo of Naugatuck and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rena was predeceased by her grandchild Jess Fabrizi and her brothers Albert B. Testo and Joseph.
On behalf of Rena Donations can be made to World Vision/COVID-19 Crisis Response www.worldvision.org or 4.CT/Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
Very sad to read the passing of Rena, Her family and mine where very close in the early days growing up in the Hollow of Bridgeport, then Black Rock section and Madison Ave. My Prayers are with her.
Alberto Marchionni
Friend
