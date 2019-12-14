|
|
Josephine B. Toth
Josephine B. Melita Toth, age 93, of Monroe, beloved wife of the late Emery James Toth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on December 4, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina Paumi Melita. A retired administrative assistant, Josephine was formerly employed by Bridgeport Hospital and General Electric. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who cared deeply for her family and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving children, a son, Terry Toth and his wife Diane Leventakos Toth, a daughter, Stephanie Toth Lindley and her husband Benjamin T. Lindley Jr., all of Monroe, two cherished granddaughters, Krystianna Toth and Kathryn Lindley, a brother, Anthony Melita, brother-in-law Thomas Koslowski, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings, Katherine Melita Demirjian and her husband Jack, Thomas Melita and his wife Joan, Angel (Dee) Melita Koslowski and John Melita as well as her aunt Rowena Paumi. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides of St. Joseph's Center, especially the 5th floor, and the staff of Compassus Hospice for the professional care and love given to Josephine. Funeral services will take place Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly in St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019