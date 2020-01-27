|
Josephine Ventriglia
Josephine Germano Ventriglia, age 97, of Bridgeport, devoted wife of the late, Salvatore T. Ventriglia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on September 24, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Jennie Peleo Germano. Josephine was a retired employee of the former Remington Rand. Josephine enjoyed traveling, was a wonderful cook and always made the holidays memorable. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will always be remembered for the love and care she gave her family. Josephine will be deeply missed. Survivors include her loving and devoted daughter, Joann Nicholson and her husband Joseph of Bridgeport, three cherished grandchildren, Todd Nicholson and his wife Joanne, Kelly Nicholson Benevides, and Kristopher Nicholson and his wife Erin, six adored great grandchildren, Todd Jr., Taylor, Madison, Tyler, Aiden and Lucas, a sister, Arlene Grasso of Bridgeport, a nephew Eugene Grasso and his wife Lyn, as well as many additional nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Angelina Tesla and a brother George Germano.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum of St. Michaels Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Donations Information In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 28, 2020